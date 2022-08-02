 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MAX HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 THIS AFTERNOON...

Ample sunshine and warm low levels will lead to hot temperatures
this afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low 90s
with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. This translates to heat
index values around 100 degrees.

Limit time outdoors today if possible. If outside this afternoon,
drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as
possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles. Look
before you lock!

Downed trees and power lines: Crews work to dig out of Olney storm damage

  • Updated
  • 0

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Richland County and several other southeastern Illinois counties continue to feel the effects of Monday night's storms.

Damaging winds, large hail, and flooding have wreaked havoc on Richland County.

The storm brought down trees and power lines in the city... leaving a huge mess to be cleaned up.

Many trees were snapped in half at Olney City Park.

A tree also fell on a home on Sycamore Street. Luckily, no one was injured.

Ameren has been continuously working to restore power to the community.

Olney mayor Mark Lambird told News 10 that people need to use caution while driving. "You never know when there's gonna be a power line down underneath those trees, and that's a big danger."

The northern part of Richland County has experienced flooding, causing several roads to be closed.

Around ten roads in Olney remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. The city hopes to have power restored, trees cleared out of roadways and roads reopened by Wednesday.

