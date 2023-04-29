Down Syndrome Indiana hosts its annual Buddy Walk in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Wabash Valley residents gathered in Terre Haute to walk for inclusion and awareness.
Down Syndrome Indiana hosted its 7th Annual Terre Haute Buddy Walk! Supporters walked for 1 mile starting at Memorial Stadium. This is the organization's largest fundraising event!
Dixie Russell is the walk coordinator for Terre Haute. She says it's great to see people come out to raise awareness and stand up for people with down syndrome.
"It feels amazing to see all these people show up to support our cause. We've worked so hard planning it. We've raised so much money this year. Just to see everybody come together for one unified cause, is just really amazing," said Russell.
The money from this event will go back into Down Syndrome Indiana services.