"Dot the I's and cross the T's" Tax experts give advice on how to prepare for tax season with changes coming to Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - Tax experts are saying it's time to prepare to file your taxes now to avoid problems later.
But, as the tax season approaches, a few changes are happening in Indiana.
There are four changes from the Indiana Department of Revenue for this upcoming tax season.
The first one is a change to the earned income credit rate.
This means depending on your income, you will get a tax credit of 10% instead of 9%.
There is also an increase in adoption credits across the Hoosier state.
It's up to 20%, which is double what it used to be.
It's also important to know no more than $2,500 in credits can be claimed for each eligible child.
Another change coming to Indiana is for Hoosiers with more than one type of wage statement.
For example, if you have a W-2 and a 1099, you'll have to list all of your statements on a new form.
The last change is automatic taxpayer refunds.
Hoosiers can claim a $200 refund if they qualify.
To do so, you have to file a tax return by Dec. 31 and claim the $200 as a refundable tax credit.
One local tax expert says it's important to know these changes and begin preparing your taxes early.
He says that applies to you and your family members.
"Make sure you have all your tax documents and all your ids for your children and yourselves, just dot the I's and cross the T's," Michael Perkins, the president of Larrison's Tax Service said.
He says it's important to be patient and work with the IRS if this is the case.
In the early stages, just know the IRS is just very backed up. If they need to contact them, just keep trying because they just don't have the personnel to handle all the calls," Perkins said.
He says if any changes or taxes in general become too overwhelming, you should talk to an expert.
"If you're not sure exactly what some of these online systems are asking, don't take the chance," he said.
For more information on the tax changes, click here to access the IRS website.