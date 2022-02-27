"Don't point your guns at your own feet." Indiana Senate to consider an income tax cut

INDIANA (WTHI) - Legislation in the Indiana senate could impact how much you are paying come tax season.
Tax season can be overwhelming for Hoosiers, but a bill in the Indiana Senate could land you some more money when you sit down to file your taxes.
But, economists say this 0.23% tax cut could become problematic.
Dr. Robert Guell is an economics professor at Indiana State University.
He said while he oftentimes supports lowering taxes, this nearly $1 billion cut could spell trouble.
Indiana is normally required to give money back if it has a certain amount of extra tax revenue.
Guell said while they likely will next tax season, the state needs to be careful.
That is because he believes the state may need to tap into its rainy day fund during uncertain circumstances around the world, whether that be the situation in Ukraine or COVID-19.
"If you find yourself with too much money, don't automatically believe that you will always have too much money," Guell said.
He said with the Indiana Senate considering cutting the state's income tax rate by nearly 0.25%, legislators could be doing more harm than good.
His advice to them is to think big picture before voting.
"Don't point your guns at your own feet. Even if your feet are itchy, shooting them is a bad thing to do. A permanent solution to a temporary problem is not a good idea," Guell said.
Guell said a tax cut like this, which would last for four years, would be putting the state in a bad position, despite growth in Indiana tax collections.
His message to state leaders is to avoid the problems that could come with the bill.
"Don't tie your hands behind your back with a long-term tax cut," Guell said.
He said the cuts will not save a drastic amount of money, either.
For example, if you make $50,000 each year, you may only save around $120 come tax time.
Guell said this leads him to believe it is not all about saving you money.
"This isn't enough money to do anything other than make a political statement," Guell said.
The Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week.
This comes after the Senate's tax committee voted 12-1 last week to advance the bill to the full senate.