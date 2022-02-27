"Don't point your guns at your own feet." Indiana Senate to consider an income tax cut

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton...Hutsonville and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes..Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
Montezuma and Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Vincennes with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet Monday,
March 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton...Hutsonville and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes..Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
Montezuma and Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Vincennes with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 21.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.1 feet
Wednesday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton...Hutsonville and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes..Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
Montezuma and Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Vincennes with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet Wednesday,
March 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Don't point your guns at your own feet." Indiana Senate to consider an income tax cut

  • Updated
  • 0
A controversial bill to protect kids online just advanced in the Senate. Here's what you should know

A controversial bill targeting how tech platforms and websites handle child sexual abuse material cleared a key hurdle on Thursday as a Senate panel voted to approve the legislation despite vocal objections from civil rights groups who say the proposal as written will backfire and harm all internet users.

 Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

INDIANA (WTHI) - Legislation in the Indiana senate could impact how much you are paying come tax season.

Tax season can be overwhelming for Hoosiers, but a bill in the Indiana Senate could land you some more money when you sit down to file your taxes.

But, economists say this 0.23% tax cut could become problematic.

Dr. Robert Guell is an economics professor at Indiana State University.

He said while he oftentimes supports lowering taxes, this nearly $1 billion cut could spell trouble.

Indiana is normally required to give money back if it has a certain amount of extra tax revenue.

Guell said while they likely will next tax season, the state needs to be careful.

That is because he believes the state may need to tap into its rainy day fund during uncertain circumstances around the world, whether that be the situation in Ukraine or COVID-19.

"If you find yourself with too much money, don't automatically believe that you will always have too much money," Guell said.

He said with the Indiana Senate considering cutting the state's income tax rate by nearly 0.25%, legislators could be doing more harm than good.

His advice to them is to think big picture before voting.

"Don't point your guns at your own feet. Even if your feet are itchy, shooting them is a bad thing to do. A permanent solution to a temporary problem is not a good idea," Guell said.

Guell said a tax cut like this, which would last for four years, would be putting the state in a bad position, despite growth in Indiana tax collections.

His message to state leaders is to avoid the problems that could come with the bill.

"Don't tie your hands behind your back with a long-term tax cut," Guell said.

He said the cuts will not save a drastic amount of money, either.

For example, if you make $50,000 each year, you may only save around $120 come tax time.

Guell said this leads him to believe it is not all about saving you money.

"This isn't enough money to do anything other than make a political statement," Guell said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week.

This comes after the Senate's tax committee voted 12-1 last week to advance the bill to the full senate.

Recommended for you