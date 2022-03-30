"Don't ever give up" - Local woman inspires others on World Bipolar Day

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is World Bipolar Day. It is a day to bring awareness to the millions of people around the globe who are living with it.
One local resident shows us what it’s like living with it and how she’s using her experiences to inspire others.
"Don't ever give up. Don't quit on life."
That's the main message, Caroline Alger wants to share with the community. Alger was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder when she was 25 years old, and in that moment she said it was very difficult.
"In one day, I can go from manic including anger, hate, and the inability to control my emotions down to depression where I cry for no reason, and then I lash out," she said.
According to Mayo Clinic, Bipolar Disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. They include emotional highs and lows. To Alger, each day can be a challenge.
"Am I going to wake up one day, and have a bad day," she said. "What's my bad day going to look like? If I have a breakdown, is it going to be at work? Is it going to be at home? Am I going to be alone? Am I going to be able to call for help when I need to?"
Alger says what has helped her most is a combination of resources.
"You can even call it the 'magic three,'" she said. "The therapy, the medication, and a great psychiatrist."
But on top of that, she says surrounding yourself with a strong support system is key.
"You want your support group there," she said. "Family, friends... They're all there to support me. They are like, 'We got you girl, we are there for you.' It is so, so important to have the inner and outer circle just be there [for you]."
Things may not always be easy, but Alger wants to remind others to seek help when they need it and to continue to educate more people.
"It's time to talk about it," she said. "It's time to handle it. Let's do this! The more we talk about it the more we can get people help. This is so important."
World Bipolar Day may be only one day out of the year, but health experts are reminding you to bring awareness to it every day, just like Alger is doing in her community.
"People struggle with mental health every day," Lesli Kose, the Clinical Supervisor of the Vigo County Outpatient Department at Hamilton Center in Terre Haute, said. "It's not just one day of the year. People have difficulties every day. It's important we have those conversations every day of the year so that we can make sure that people are continuing to reduce the stigma with mental health and continuing to get the knowledge they need to be able to get the help they need and to help other people."
If you have bipolar disorder or know someone who is living with it, there are resources available for you 365 days a year, seven days a week, and 24 hours a day. The Hamilton Center is one of several local places offering you and your loved ones the help you need. Click here to learn more.