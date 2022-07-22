Donations needed to build inclusive park in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) Imagine a playground where all kids play together and not have to sit on the sidelines because of their disability.
April Hunt created Comforting Hearts.
Her group along with Washington Free Methodist Church is to raise enough funds to build an all inclusive playground that her daughter Kaitlyn, who is in a wheelchair, and other kids with disabilities can play at.
The cost of this park is around four hundred thousand dollars.
That includes several different types of wheelchair accessible play equipment; soft rubber padding to make it easier for children of all abilities to go through the park and a sensory play area for children with Autism and Sensory Processing Disorders.
Kaitlyn's sister, Kristina, says she'd love to have this playground as soon as possible so she can play with her sister at the park.
Thanks to the support from the city of Washington along with others in the community, they are hoping to build the the inclusive playground at Longfellow Park.
If you are interested in donating, visit the Comforting Hearts Facebook page by clicking here.