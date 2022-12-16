Donation will help keep upcoming Ivy Tech students connected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic placed the spotlight on the need students have for technology.
To help, Ivy Tech Community College started up its laptop scholarship program with the help of the 100 Plus Women Who Care group.
The group held a check presentation to help Ivy Tech fund the next group of recipients.
One faculty member shared that it means a lot to students to have their own laptops.
"When students get the laptop, they're just thrilled, and they're like 'when do I have to bring this back?' and we're like 'no- no, it's yours, you don't have to, it's yours!' and they're so excited," Nina Storey said.
This year, 200 students received laptops from the program.