Donation campaign to help Ukrainians

UNITED STATES - The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is causing distress for millions of people. Here is a way you can help support Ukrainians during this challenging time!
AT&T is stepping up to encourage users to help Ukrainians in need through a new text-to-donate campaign.
There are several ways you can donate. Text Ukraine to 25383 to make a one-time donation of $25 to the International Rescue Committee. This will provide food, medical care, and emergency supplies to refugee families.
Text Ukraine to 80100 to make a one-time donation of $10 UNICEF. This will provide lifesaving programs for children and families in need, as well as provide necessary health and hygiene supplies.
You can also text Ukraine to 52000 to make a one-time donation of $10 to The Salvation Army National Corporation. This will provide food, clothes, blankets, shelters, and spiritual care to dozens of families in Ukraine.
This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.