Donald Trump to appear in court and be charged in historic moment Tuesday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Monday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Donald Trump to appear in court and be charged in historic moment Tuesday

  • 0

Donald Trump will officially become the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he's arraigned in a New York courtroom -- an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Trump is set to arrive at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, where his arrest will be processed by the district attorney's office and he will be brought to the courtroom to hear the charges against him.

News outlets will not be able to broadcast the arraignment live, a judge said Monday night, rejecting a request from several media organizations, including CNN. Five still photographers, however, will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump is also expected to be unsealed Tuesday, providing the public -- and Trump's legal team -- with the first details about the specific charges he will face. The investigation stemmed from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will speak in New York. Chris Kise, one of Trump's lawyers, said he expects the former president to speak to the cameras in the hallway outside of the courtroom before and after his arraignment, and multiple people familiar with Trump's thinking tell CNN that he has weighed saying something while still in Manhattan. Advisers have warned him, however, that any unplanned remarks put him at high risk of hurting his case.

Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance, and he will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to respond to the charges.

While Trump's comments will signal how he intends to fight the charges against him in the political arena, the former president is also preparing for the fight in court: He added a new attorney, Todd Blanche, to serve as lead counsel on his defense team on Monday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment marks the first criminal charges against Trump, but it's not the only potential legal trouble in front of the former president: Special counsel Jack Smith is still moving forward with an investigation into Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And a Fulton County special grand jury has completed its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon, flying up on his jet from Palm Beach. He stayed overnight in Trump Tower, and will head 4 miles south to the courthouse in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement in New York and the US Secret Service have been planning for the prospect of Trump's appearance at the courthouse for weeks.

Trump will be accompanied throughout the day by the Secret Service. His arrest will be processed in the district attorney's office, where he will be fingerprinted. It's still unclear if a mugshot will be taken, sources told CNN, as there are concerns that it could leak out.

Trump will be taken through back hallways and elevators to the courthouse, which is in the same building as the district attorney's office. He will walk through a public hallway to the courtroom where he will be arraigned.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

Recommended for you