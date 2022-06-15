Domestic disturbance calls increase as warmer months roll in

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the heat rises, Vigo County dispatch says so do domestic disturbance calls.
Vigo County dispatch says there were 874 domestic calls in progress and not in progress from July 1 to Sept. 30 last year.
From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, there were 790 of the same calls.
84 more calls were taken during the summer months.
One local organization that supports victims of abuse says it also sees its numbers rise during warmer months.
"The numbers have gone up since the temperatures have gotten better. I think it has a lot to do with the heat, which causes aggressive behavior. It also makes people get agitated easier," said Shannon Miller, the residential director of CODA in Terre Haute.
In the event you need CODA's services, call the main phone number at 800-566-2632.