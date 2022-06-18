Domestic battery incident leaves one officer at gunpoint

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue.
The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money from her. She says the money was supposed to be for her kids.
When police arrived, the suspect was waiting inside the house with two, small children. He was also carrying a gun.
He later pointed that gun at an officer, but was taken into custody after a brief chase through the yard.
The male suspect is identified as 26-year-old Treyveon Ashley of Terre Haute.
Ashley now faces the following preliminary charges:
- Domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16,
- possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon,
- criminal recklessness,
- theft,
- intimidation,
- invasion of privacy,
- and pointing a firearm.
He was transported the Vigo County Jail.
Help to the victim was provided by the responding officers. The officers purchased diapers and provided some money to the woman.