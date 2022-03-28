Dollywood closes drop tower ride out of 'abundance of caution' after fatal fall at Orlando amusement park

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dollywood closes drop tower ride out of 'abundance of caution' after fatal fall at Orlando amusement park

  • 0
Dollywood closes drop tower ride out of 'abundance of caution' after fatal fall at Orlando amusement park

PIGEON FORGE, TN - OCTOBER 18: The entrance to Dollywood is viewed on October 18, 2016 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Located near the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this tourist resort community is home to Dollywood and other entertainment and roadside attractions. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

 George Rose

(CNN) -- Dollywood is temporarily closing its drop tower attraction after a boy fell to his death from a similar type of ride by the same manufacturer at a park in Orlando, a spokesman for Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park said.

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," Wes Ramey, Dollywood's public relations director, said in a statement.

"Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer," Ramey said.

On Thursday night, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the OrlandoFreeFall ride, described by its operators as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower at 430 feet.

Dollywood's Drop Line is 20 stories, according to the website of the Pigeon Forge park.

Video circulating on social media, purportedly of the ICON Park incident, shows a person falling from their seat about five seconds into the ride's drop, perhaps about two-thirds of the way down.

An official with the company that operates the ride told CNN affiliate Spectrum News 13 the boy was secured in his seat. Investigators are looking into whether the incident was an accident or intentional. From the initial investigation, "it appears to be a terrible tragedy," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

In an interview with CNN, the sales and marketing director for Slingshot Group, which operates the Orlando ride, said the company is devastated by the boy's death and is focused on finding out what happened.

The ride at ICON Park, which was inspected in December, is closed while the investigation continues.