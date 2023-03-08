DOJ announces it will review Memphis Police Department following Tyre Nichols' death as more video is to be released

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... East Fork White River, White River .Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport. Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to Williams, with the crest near Rivervale Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute. Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is expected to persist well into next week with additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles. South Lake Area and 10 homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood. Water is at critical stage for a few agricultural levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet Saturday, March 18. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&