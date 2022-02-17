Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, and Mississinewa
River.


.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
the Tippecanoe and the lower Wabash. Another system early next week
could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional
rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Thursday /11:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage
was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Thursday was 17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected today. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 1.5 inches are likely with locally higher amounts
possible...on top of the 1 to 2 inches that has already
fallen. These amounts are causing both areal and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and flash freezing concerns of
standing water on roads...bridges and overpasses later this
evening. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

  • 0
Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

A new study reveals that dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone.

 Tamas Farago/Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary

You might already be sure your dog can recognize you by your voice, but they might not even need their vision or smell to guide them, according to a new study.

Dogs can recognize their owners by their voices alone by making use of some of the same voice properties as humans do, such as pitch and noisiness, a team of researchers found.

"This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner's voice from many others," Andics Attila, leader of the lab where the study was carried out, said in a press release Tuesday.

The researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, invited 28 dogs and their owners to play hide-and-seek in the lab, with the dogs tasked with finding their owners behind one of two hiding places while a stranger hid behind the other one.

They played the owner's voice from the owner's hiding place, and a stranger's voice from the other hiding place, both reading out recipes in a neutral tone.

The dogs had to choose from a distance and find their owners. The game had multiple rounds and the owner's voice was paired with 14 different strangers' voices.

The dogs found their owner in 82% of cases, researchers said in the press release.

To make sure the dogs were guided by voice alone, and not their sense of smell, in the last two rounds the researchers played the owner's voice from where the stranger hid.

The dogs still went to where their owners' voices were coming from, indicating that they did not use their noses in the task.

"Dogs' high choosing success rate, their ability to discriminate their owner's voice from a variety of control voices, and the fact that dogs' choices were not confounded by either olfactory cues or speaker order indicate that dogs can reliably use identity cues carried by speech," the researchers wrote in the study.

Tamás Faragó, senior researcher at the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University, told CNN Thursday that it could be viewed as "surprising" that dogs would not rely more on their sense of smell in such an experiment.

"Probably in a lot of cases dogs have to switch on their nose to find things and they don't just use it routinely all the time," he said.

Faragó and his team also explored what exactly in the voices helped dogs to know where their owners were, and found that dogs make use of some of the same voice properties as humans to recognize who is talking. These properties include pitch (higher or lower), noisiness (cleaner or harsher), and timbre (brighter or darker).

If the owner's and the stranger's voice differed more in pitch and noisiness it helped dogs to recognize their owner's voice, researchers found, whereas timbre and other sound properties did not help the dogs to differentiate between their owner and a stranger.

The study's findings could mean dogs may be able to identify their owner's voice over the phone, Faragó said.

"This can be important for dogs who have separation anxiety," he said, adding this could be a "real world application" of the team's findings.

"Of course, usually, the dogs meet in person with humans so that they can differentiate us by our looks, and also the smell, and they use all these things, but there are more and more research and technology going into this direction."

The study was published in the Animal Cognition journal February 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

