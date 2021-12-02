Dog trainer offers tips on how to deal with aggressive dogs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The family declined to file a complaint with the police. We've extended multiple opportunities for interviews to the family. We also asked the police chief to explain protocols for responding to aggressive animal complaints.
So far, all parties have denied those requests. We want to look at how people respond to incidents with reportedly aggressive animals.
In this case, a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report an aggressive dog at the house, but the family says that wasn't the case for their pets.
News 10 visited Vonbernd K9 Training Center in Terre Haute today.
We talked with the owner about what to do if you come across an animal you think is being aggressive.
John Holcomb is the owner of a K9 Training Center in Terre Haute.
He's been training dogs and their owners for more than four decades.
He says people should leave aggressive dogs alone when they see one.
"If you're approaching a house and an animal is protecting the house obviously he's going to be protective of that territory. you need to kind of back off of him."
Holcomb adds pet owners need to take their time to familiarize themselves with their pets.
That way things don't escalate when they are around other people.
"Most times it falls back on the homeowner, they gotta know their dog. don't put them in a situation that he can't handle. In other words, don't let him run loose if he's an aggressive dog don't let him run loose he needs to be supervised."
He talks about the ways you can help your dog remain calm in high-stress situations.
"To be not aggressive you've got to socialize him, just can't lock him into the house and never take him anywhere then expect him to react. He's gotta be able to be used to people, other animals, he's gotta be used to exposure."
Holcomb says it doesn't matter how old the dog is... you can still help them be their best selves.
"You can still train old dogs a lot of people say you can't train old dogs. Actually, you can and sometimes they're a lot easier than the young puppies cause puppies have a short attention span but you the aggressive part of it you gotta bring 'em in and get control of them."
if you want to get your dog in some training lessons call John Holcomb at 765-562-2889