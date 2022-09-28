Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute.

News 10 has learned the project has been canned.

Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas with the dog park.

Members of the neighborhood association had voted against the dog park, saying that the park shouldn't be disturbed as it has historical value.