Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute.

News 10 has learned the project has been canned.

Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas with the dog park.

Members of the neighborhood association had voted against the dog park, saying that the park shouldn't be disturbed as it has historical value.

