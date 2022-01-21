Dog helps searchers in Vermillion County find deceased owner

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County Sheriff's deputies were notified about a missing man Friday.
They were looking for Jim Chiado, 62, from Blanford.
They say he was known to walk with his beagle. Neighbors say the two were "best buds." Friday officials found Chiado's body in a wooded area.
They believe he died of natural causes, but listen to this, they say they were able to find Chiado because his beagle alerted them to his location.
Chiado's family has been notified. Sheriff Mike Phelps says the Chiado's brother will take possession of the dog.
Vermillion County Sheriff's office says its thoughts and prayers are with Chiado's family.