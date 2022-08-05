Dog Days of Summer makes its debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer.
"Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."
The inaugural event included dozens of local vendors, delicious food, fun for the kids, and we can't forget about all of the dog treats too.
But besides all of the fun and furry friends, this event has a much bigger meaning behind it. It's bringing the community together to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
"Individuals don't want to talk about mental health illnesses. They don't want to talk about suicide, but we have to. And what better way to do it is to bring everyone together than with furry fundraisers," Crist said.
Christina Crist is the executive director of Team of Mercy, a local nonprofit that helps survivors of suicide. She helped create this event and bring it to life.
She said she wanted to come up with something that would bring a positive change to the community.
"Loving on dogs, loving each other, and just showing what true community is, that's what is going to break the stigma and that's what is going to make real change," Crist said.
And on top of this, Dog Days of Summer is showing locals just how much of a positive impact a furry friend can have on your mental health.
"There is nothing better than to come home after working all day to a pet, Carla Artis, a Terre Haute Humane Society volunteer, said. "Whether it be a dog or a cat. You are going to see your blood pressure drop. You are going to have someone that is going to give you unconditional love."
Organizers say 100%percent of the proceeds from Friday's event will go toward mental health resources for the community.
The overall hope is to show people they are loved and to break the stigma that surrounds mental health.
"Getting out here, breaking the stigma, bringing people together, and showing what true community is and what love is, that's what is going to save lives," Crist said.
If you couldn't make it to Dog Days of Summer, you can still help support mental health and donate to Team of Mercy by clicking here.