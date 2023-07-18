Dog Days of Summer block party set for next month in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Team of Mercy is joining downtown Terre Haute to host the "Dog Days of Summer" block party. It's a fundraiser to support survivors of suicide.
There will be a "top dog" competition leading up to the event. That's where people can vote for their favorite dog online. The 24 favorite dogs will get to take part in a dog show.
There will also be a foam party, music, an obstacle course and food.
"All the funds that are raised for this event 100 percent goes towards our mental health dollars that we spend ensuring that individuals in the Wabash Valley get the mental health services that they deserve," Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said.
The Dog Days of Summer is August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It'll be on Wabash Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets.
You can still vote or register your pup for top dog at this link.