Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case.
Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother.
In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect.
The doctors will determine if Wilson was sane at the time of the murder.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies found the body of Gayle Wilson in her home in May of 2021.
Police believe Michael Wilson murdered his mother, Gale, then stole her car.
His case is set for trial in September.