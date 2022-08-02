 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Clouds will scatter out overrnight, with mostly clear skies
remaining through much of the day tomorrow. Continued sunshine
and warm low levels will lead to abnormally hot temperatures
tomorrow afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low
90s with dewpoints in the low 70s. This translates to heat index
values around 100 degrees.

If outside tomrrow afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as
much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets
inside vehicles -- look before you lock!

Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Wilson
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case.

Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother.

In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect.

The doctors will determine if Wilson was sane at the time of the murder.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies found the body of Gayle Wilson in her home in May of 2021.

Police believe Michael Wilson murdered his mother, Gale, then stole her car.

His case is set for trial in September.

Recommended for you