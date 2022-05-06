'Doctor Strange' conjures a big opening night as theaters prep for a vital summer

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

'Doctor Strange' conjures a big opening night as theaters prep for a vital summer

"Doctor Strange" conjures a big opening night as theaters prepare for a vital summer.

 Courtesy Marvel Studios

After the pandemic pummeled its business, the movie industry is counting on a comeback. The good news for theaters is they couldn't ask for a better film to kick off the summer.

Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters this weekend. It's one of the most anticipated films of the year from Hollywood's most reliable brand.

The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, debuts in more than 4,000 theaters and is expected to make $160 million to $180 million in North America. Some industry analysts believe the film could break the $200 million opening barrier, which would make it the ninth film ever to do so.

The film made $36 million Thursday night. That kind of start could create some momentum at a time when theaters find themselves stronger than they've been since the start of the pandemic.

"It's hard to overstate the importance of this summer"

The summer of 2020 was a historical disaster for Hollywood.

Films were scarce (if not nonexistent), theaters struggled to turn on their marquees and the US box office brought in $176 million, according to Comscore.

That's it. $176 million total for the entire summer, or $4.1 billion less than the summer of 2019, or less than what "Doctor Strange" alone could make this weekend. Last summer rebounded, but still lagged behind pre-pandemic numbers, bringing in $1.7 million domestically.

The box office so far this year is catching up, but it's showing signs of recovery with hits like February's "Uncharted," March's "The Batman" and April's "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" leading the way.

This summer could potentially boost the good box office vibes even more.

"It's hard to overstate the importance of this summer for the movie industry," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. "We've seen clear demand for a return to big movies in theaters, but this summer presents the best test so far."

Robbins believes that the top earners of this summer may "approach or perhaps exceed pre-pandemic standards."

Beyond blockbuster Marvel films, which includes "Doctor Strange" and July's "Thor: Love and Thunder," the summer is full of all types of films that could find success.

There's "Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the beloved action film starring Tom Cruise, "Jurassic World: Dominion, the new entry in the dinosaur saga, "Elvis," a biopic about The King starring Tom Hanks, two notable family films with Pixar's "Lightyear" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Nope," Jordan Peele's latest horror film.

It's not just about money

"We're moving further away from a point when the pandemic alone can be blamed for under-performances," Robbins said. "This summer may demonstrate how much balance there can be as the industry adapts and improves."

That's important not just for this summer's box office, but could play into the rest of the year too.

"Summer has always been vitally important for theaters and the success of these all-important 18 weeks sets the tone for the entire year's performance," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business.

He noted that summer is "traditionally responsible for 40% on average of the annual box-office."

But this year the summer isn't just about money, it's about symbolism.

The pandemic is still ongoing and theaters have a long way to go before truly bouncing back. Yet, there's reason for optimism.

"The success the industry has seen so far this year is great news for theaters that have spent the past two years methodically and patiently creating building blocks of normalcy," Dergarabedian said. "All of it was to get to something approaching a normal summer movie marketplace at the multiplex, and we may be finally getting there."

