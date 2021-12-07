Docs reveal the man behind 'anthon_shots' account in Delphi double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — As part of the investigation of the 2017 killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, detectives want to speak with anyone who interacted with a fake social media account called "anthony_shots."

Court documents obtained Tuesday by our sister station, WLFI News 18 might reveal the man behind the account.

It's been years since investigators released new details about the Delphi homicides. But that changed Monday night with a plea from Indiana State Police for information from anyone who's interacted with a fake Snapchat and Instagram account called "anthony_shots."

Who's the man behind the account? Child pornography charges filed in 2020 suggest it's 27-year-old Kegan Kline.

Police say he admitted to messaging young girls and soliciting nude photos with the account. The FBI raided his home on Feb. 25, 2017, and seized multiple electronic devices.

He wasn't charged until last year. His 30 felonies are pending in Miami County.

A spokesperson for ISP says those charges are part of a separate child pornography investigation.

The heavily redacted court documents make no mention of the Delphi case, although they note FBI made contact with Kline while working another ISP case.

Kline has not been arrested or charged in connection to the Delphi investigation.

ISP shared several images linked to the fake "anthony_shots" profile. The agency says the man behind the account "used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars."

Police are emphasizing the model is not a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators say the profile was used from 2016 to 2017 to message young girls and solicit nude photos, as well as obtain their addresses and meet them.

They're urging anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the man behind the account to call law enforcement at 765-822-3585 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Anyone submitting a tip is asked to provide as much information as possible, including saved images and conversations.

As WLFI previously reported, the bodies of teenagers Williams and German were found Feb.14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Investigators released an image, video and audio recording of a possible suspect taken from German's phone around the time of her death.

In 2019, police released an updated sketch of a possible suspect.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised as part of a reward fund seeking information that leads to an arrest.