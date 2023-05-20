Dobbs Park Nature Center educates kids about local bird species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute families got to learn more about local bird species Saturday.
The Dobbs Park Nature Center hosted its 5th annual Terre Haute Bird Festival. Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation Incorporated showed off some feathered friends to educate kids about them.
An American kestrel, a red-tailed hawk, a crow, and a Canada goose made an appearance.
Naturalists say this event creates a connection between kids and wildlife.
"They're interested in it. So, hopefully that will stick with them for the rest of their lives," said Carissa Lovett, a naturalist at Dobbs Park Nature Center. "Not necessarily that they're going to go into the field or something, but just an appreciation for nature and being outside."
Families could also go on bird hikes and do crafts inside the educational centers. Organizers are looking forward to next year.