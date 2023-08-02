Do your kids have the vaccines they need to go back to school? Here's a chance to get them in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says 26 percent of K thru 12 students still need to get all required shots for school.
The Vigo County Health Department wants to help get kids back on track with a clinic next Tuesday. It's in partnership with MDWise. There will also be free food, kids' activities, and school supplies.
The Vigo County Health Department says it's important to make sure kids are caught up on those mandated vaccines.
"Going into school, you're in an environment with a lot of other people, so we don't want to get anyone sick. We don't want to cause any outbreaks," Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson said.
The event is happening at the Vigo County Health Clinic on First Street, next Tuesday. It'll be from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.