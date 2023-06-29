Do you think you can hit a target with an axe? This new Terre Haute business lets you test your skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new entertainment option in the Wabash Valley.
Highlands Digital Axe Throwing had its grand opening Thursday.
It's a game where you throw a wooden axe at a digital target. Scoring is automatic, and sensors determine where axes hit on the wall.
Owner Zack Johnson says he's always been focused on entertainment in town.
"As we continue to think about adding more entertainment for a broader group of people, axe throwing fit that really well. So I travel a lot, a lot of my software clients are all over the world and I run across cool technology like this," Johnson said.
Highlanders opens every day at noon. Johnson says reservations are recommended.