"Do we have to raise the property taxes so high?" Vigo Co. residents share thoughts on school referendum

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- As the primary election draws near, more and more people are voicing their opinion on the Vigo County School referendum.
The Vigo County School Corporation is proposing $260 million in renovations for 3 county high schools, North, South, and West. These schools would see renovations, additions and new technology within the schools.
This comes at a cost for taxpayers. If passed, the average property tax paid to the school corporation would increase by 55%. For business properties, it would increase by 50%.
If this referendum passes, the construction project would begin and would carry on for the next 22 years. If it does not pass, school leaders said the problems could divert funds from the elementary and middle schools.
There is a lot on the line with this proposal and it has left Vigo County divided.
Rianna Orlando has lived in Vigo County all her life. Her seven-year-old daughter attends school in the district, but she said she will be voting no on the proposal.
"Do we have to raise the property tax so high?" she said. "My taxes are already high."
Orlando said she is not against renovating or adding to the school. She said she would like to know if there were cheaper alternatives, especially now during a period of high inflation.
But, some locals said they were willing to make sacrifices and don't mind the raise in taxes.
Kari Dayhuff is also a life-long resident of Vigo County. Her child has yet to attend school in the district, but she said she will be voting yes on the referendum.
"When it comes to building the high schools," she said. "That is looking to the future."
Dayhuff said the increase will cost her an extra $20 a month, but she sees her tax payment as an investment in the future of students and the community.
"I'm willing to do 20 extra dollars a month if that means kids in our community are learning in an environment that is up to date with the current world," she said.
Voters on both sides of the aisle agree that everyone should do research before they cast their ballot.
"If you feel strongly about it like I do," Orlando said. "Do your research and find out what you're going for or against really."
For more information on the referendum, click here.
For a tax calculator, click here.