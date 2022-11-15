"Do I really keep things cranked up all the way?" Heat bills likely to rise in coming months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People here in the Wabash Valley are beginning to feel the strain on their budgets when it comes to paying their heating bills.
Sal Franco, a sophomore at Indiana State University is no exception.
As he walks to class and later leaves for work, he's saving every penny like many college students.
He says that's especially the case when it comes to his heat bill.
"I'm just like, 'man, do I really keep things cranked up all the way, or do I have too many things going at once that are heating up my little apartment?'" Franco said.
Franco says the cold months don't come at a convenient time.
"I go to school full-time and I work part-time, and I'm trying to balance those two things and sometimes I go to school more than I work, so I'm not bringing in as much money as I would during the summer," he said.
As stressful as it can be to pay your heating bill in the wintertime, there is something you can do inside your home to help.
It starts right at your front door.
If you place a dollar bill underneath like you can pull it through without resistance, that means that you're letting heat and money escape.
But, there's an easy fix to this problem.
If you take a towel or a blanket and place it underneath your front door, you can save yourself some money.
Experts at the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor say it's also important to plan ahead if you're having problems with money.
"If they're going to be late one day, they need to call their utility and let them know. If they need to establish payment plans, they need to do that as soon as possible rather than waiting for that disconnection notice," said Olivia Rivera, the spokesperson for Indiana OUCC.
Franco says he's been doing alright when it comes to making payments.
He says he's still learning how to balance his monthly budget.
"My brain goes everywhere, you know? Classes, making sure you wake up on time, homework and stuff. It can be hard because we're living on our own and we don't have our parents to help support us financially, so it's about us coming into our own and figuring out how to manage our finances the best," Franco said.
