"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town.
That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show."
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event on Sunday.
This year's event broke a new record with the highest number of cars ever to participate! 103 unique and antique cars were on display for all to enjoy.
Organizers say it's great to see such a big turnout this year.
"It's wonderful," Nick Agresta with Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and June Edington with Vigo County CASA said. "It's so gratifying. You never think you can put on anything [like this] where you would get this kind of attendance, but each and every year it has grown. We are just so grateful for it."
Money raised from today's event will go back to help Vigo County CASA and dozens of children throughout the area, and the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church's mission trips throughout the world.