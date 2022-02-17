DNA evidence is back in 30-year-old I-70 Killer investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - DNA results are back on a nearly 30-year homicide investigation.

It's all part of the I-70 Killer cases.

According to police, a man killed six people along the interstate in a short period of time in 1992.

There was a local victim - Michael McCown of Terre Haute. Someone shot and killed him in his family's ceramics store on south 3rd Street.

Now, DNA results are back on the piece of evidence that the Terre Haute Police Department sent away for testing earlier this year.

However, due to the active investigation, local investigators are not sharing the results from the testing. They told us this is because several agencies have evidence being processed right now - or soon will.

Police locally do not want to jeopardize any of the ongoing investigations.

Below you will find sketches of the suspect and pictures of the unique firearms used in the crimes.