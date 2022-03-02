Diversity writing competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students were challenged to write short stories on the importance of diversity and inclusivity. The Vigo County School Corporation hosted a writing competition for second graders.
Students wrote what it is to be accepting of others no matter who they are and what they look like. Three winners were announced.
The director of diversity, stability, and international exchange program for the Vigo County School Corporation, Matthew Mcclendon, says he was impressed with the stories students shared.
"In terms of diversity, people look at black and white and race, but there's so much more and just seeing the students talk about how open they are and accepting of everything at such a young age is great," Mcclendon said.