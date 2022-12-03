District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!
In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners.
But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger meaning behind this holiday event.
10% of proceeds and all donations go back to support The Power of 5.
The organization was created in honor of North Central student, Kegan Ennen. He tragically died in a car crash in 2018. Now the organization is using his memory to help others.
The goal is to raise money and give back to help local students in need have a good Christmas this year!
"It gives more meaning to Christmas," Kristen Witt, the owner of District 6 Market, said. "Of course the hustle and bustle of the holidays is fun, but we have children of our own and I can't imagine not having a Christmas for them, so being able to give back really does mean a lot."