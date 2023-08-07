Disaster tabletop exercise planned for Sullivan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County and city emergency officials are making sure their prepared for the next disaster.
They're making plans now to conduct a transportation tabletop exercise. The exercise is planned for around noon on Nov. 6 on State Road 154.
These exercises are a state funding requirement for all cities.
Sullivan County Emergency Management, sheriff's office, city fire department, Sullivan County Ambulance Service, as well as state agencies will participate.
These exercises can be the difference between life and death.
"Exercises are good because they bring everybody together, so if you do have a disaster everybody knows each other. They're not handing out business cards," said John Hooker III, emergency management consultant.