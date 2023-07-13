Dinosaurs to invade Knox County Public Library - here's how you can get in on the fun

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dinosaurs will be taking over one southern Indiana community next Friday.
Dino Invasion is an interactive event being put on by the Knox County Public Library through its summer reading program.
The event is being brought back for the second time this summer because of its popularity.
Dino Invasion will take place on Friday, July 21, at 3:30 p.m. The event is being held at the Adams Collesium and is free to attend.
If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Knox County Public Library. That phone number is 812-886-4380.