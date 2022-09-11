Dine with a Doc returns to Sullivan County

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks will soon have the chance to share a meal while learning about different health topics!
That's right, Dine with a Doc is right around the corner!
Senior Education Ministries is partnering with American Legion Post 197 to make it happen.
It's a free program that welcomes the senior public to enjoy some lunch while learning from a doctor! Each doctor has donated their time to listen, hear, and answer all of your medical questions!
This month's doctor is Jenny Houzenga from Terre Haute Regional Hospital!
The event will take place on September 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It's at American Legion Stewart-Norris Post 197 in Shelburn, Indiana.