Differences between the flu and COVID-19 and how you can stay healthy!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For yet another year COVID-19 has been an added threat during flu season. According to the CDC the flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses.
Compared to the flu, COVID can cause more serious and sometimes life-threatening illnesses. After being infected with the flu symptoms can appear within one to four days.
COVID symptoms could take up to 14 days to develop. Symptoms for both include fever, headache, cough, fatigue, and muscle pain. As both illnesses are easily spread it's important to consider getting vaccinated to help lessen the severity of the symptoms.
Public health nurse for the Greene county health department shares what you should be doing right now to avoid the flu and COVID.
"It's gonna take vaccination; it's gonna take wearing mask it's gonna take avoiding large gatherings. make sure you're feeling okay if you are going to a family function" says Ramey.
The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds are offering free testing from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.