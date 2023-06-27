 Skip to main content
Did you see the low-flying jet over Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon? Here's what's going on

  • Updated
First aerial refueling

June 27, 1923. Army Air Service Station, Rockwell Field, San Diego. Airco DH 4B.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you catch the low-flying plane over Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon? If you were looking up around 1:00, you might have been wondering what was going on. 

The 434th Air Refueling Wing, based out of Indiana's Grissom Air Reserve Base, held flyovers around the Hoosier state and parts of Kentucky.

plane flyover

Tuesday, June 27 is the 100th anniversary of the first-ever time military crews passed gasoline by hose from one plane to another. 

U.S. Army Air Service aviators 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert gassed up a plane flying below them. The pilots of that plane were Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.

To commemorate the day, the 434th conducted flyovers across the state.

Flyover

You can find their scheduled flyovers below. 

434th

Credit: 434th Air Refueling Wing
  • 12:19 p.m. - Notre Dame campus
  • 12:27 p.m. - Indiana Dunes State Park
  • 12:47 p.m. - Purdue campus
  • 1:02 p.m. - Downtown Terre Haute
  • 1:13 p.m. - Indiana University campus
  • 1:15 p.m. - Lake Monroe
  • 1:34 p.m. - Downtown Evansville
  • 1:50 p.m. - Downtown Clarksville, KY
  • 2:29 p.m. - Florence, KY
  • 2:46 p.m. - Shelbyville Army National Guard Station
  • 2:51 p.m. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • 3:04 p.m. - Downtown Kokomo
  • 3:07 - Grissom ARB

