Did you receive a child tax credit last year? You'll need this before you file your taxes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton...
and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River near Rivervale..Upwards of two inches of
rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central
Indiana into flood. On Thursday...the crest on the Wabash is
expected to be below Hutsonville...and the crest on the White
River is expected to be near Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Thurs.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton...
and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River near Rivervale..Upwards of two inches of
rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central
Indiana into flood. On Thursday...the crest on the Wabash is
expected to be below Hutsonville...and the crest on the White
River is expected to be near Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Thurs.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Did you receive a child tax credit last year? You'll need this before you file your taxes

  • Updated
  • 0

Did you receive a child tax credit last year? You'll need this before you file your taxes

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The date to file your 2021 taxes is quickly approaching, but many tax preparers are adjusting to changes created by the pandemic.

Many offices are avoiding meeting with customers in person, opting for a drop-off system instead.

Thousands of taxpayers received a third stimulus check - or a child tax credit during the pandemic. Tax experts said you need to know how much you received over the last year if you did.

If you received a child tax credit or stimulus check, you should receive a letter from the IRS.

You must include those letters with your tax documents this year. Those letters should arrive by the end of January.

Tags

Recommended for you