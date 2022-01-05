Did you receive a child tax credit last year? You'll need this before you file your taxes

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The date to file your 2021 taxes is quickly approaching, but many tax preparers are adjusting to changes created by the pandemic.
Many offices are avoiding meeting with customers in person, opting for a drop-off system instead.
Thousands of taxpayers received a third stimulus check - or a child tax credit during the pandemic. Tax experts said you need to know how much you received over the last year if you did.
If you received a child tax credit or stimulus check, you should receive a letter from the IRS.
You must include those letters with your tax documents this year. Those letters should arrive by the end of January.