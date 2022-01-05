Did you receive a child tax credit last year? You'll need this before you file your taxes

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton... and at Mount Carmel. White River at Edwardsport down to Hazleton. East Fork White River near Rivervale..Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. On Thursday...the crest on the Wabash is expected to be below Hutsonville...and the crest on the White River is expected to be near Petersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Thurs. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&