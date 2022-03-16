Diaper donations needed for foster kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thirteen thousand kids are in Indiana's foster care system and the need for foster parents is great.
According to the group Indiana Foster Care, there are only 6,200 licensed foster parents in the state.
The Villages of Indiana is a non-profit agency with an office in Terre Haute.
It helps in many areas including preparing soon-to-be foster parents through training.
Mandy Lynch has been a foster parent for five years and gets support from the villages.
She says "every child deserves a loving home with some structure and some routine, and it's just something that I've been able to do to add another kid into my home and love them."
Last year 43% of the children placed through the villages were under the age of four.
That means a lot of money spent on diapers.
On Wednesday, March 16th, the Villages of Indiana is making a statewide push for Diaper Day.
It is asking you to make diaper donation in person or by shopping online.
The Terre Haute location for Villages of Indiana is at 1400 East Pugh Drive.
For more information on Diaper Day, you can go to www.villageskids.org.
And for information on how to become a foster parent go to www.adoptuskids.org