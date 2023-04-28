Dialysis center gets blanket warmer

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Dialysis patients will get a warm welcome when they visit the Horizon Health Dialysis Center.
A typical dialysis treatment can last up to four hours, and it causes chills for most patients.
That's where the new blanket warmer comes in.
The blanket warmer holds up to 40 blankets, and it can heat the blankets to a toasty 100 degrees.
The center was able to buy the blanket warmer with a $5,000 donation from Paris Community Hospital Volunteers.
The donations came from sales at the hospital's gift shop.