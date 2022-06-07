Diabetic call turns into an armed standoff in western Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - What started out as a medical call in Vigo County on Monday evening turned into an armed standoff.
According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, they were dispatched to a home on West Manchester Avenue in the western part of the county.
Initially, officers were called to the home for a diabetic situation. While they were on their way, police learned a weapon had been pulled on a person inside the home.
Before police arrived, they said people inside the home with the armed suspect were able to get out.
Police said the man inside the home was 68-year-old, Thomas Quintana. Since Quintana allegedly was armed and wouldn't exit the house, the Special Response Team was called in to assist.
Ultimately, Quintana came out of the home on his own. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out and then booked into the Vigo County Jail.
He faces the following charges:
- Pointing a firearm
- Criminal recklessness
- Intimidation
- Resisting law enforcement