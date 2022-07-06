Detective Greg Ferency, End of Watch: July 7, 2021 - One year later

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday, July 7, marks one year to the day since a Terre Haute police detective was gunned down on the job.

Detective Greg Ferency was a 30 year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and a federal task force officer.

He was shot outside the FBI building near the Vigo County Courthouse. Shane Meehan was charged with Ferency's murder.

July 7, 2021

It all started outside of the FBI office. That's where investigators say Meehan threw a molotov cocktail at the building and shot at Ferency when he came out.

Investigators say Ferency was shot, but he still managed to return fire and hit Meehan.

Meehan then drove himself to the south side of Terre Haute to Regional Hospital. His truck was left in the parking lot with the windows shattered.

Ferency didn't survive.

Shane Meehan

Meehan now faces several charges, including the premeditated murder of a federal officer. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.

A judge has given the prosecution until later this month to decide if it will seek the death penalty. A hearing is set for July 28.

The defense has argued Meehan does not qualify for the death penalty because he suffers from brain damage and mental illness.

Prosecutors could choose to pursue a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Honoring a Hero

Detective Ferency is now remembered for his dedication to family and community.

One year ago, the Wabash Valley showed up for his family and the Terre Haute Police Department.

Many left flowers and notes outside police headquarters. They also gathered inside the Hulman Center to pay their respect.

Others lined Wabash Avenue, near the old police station, to hear his final call.

A life of service

Ferency spent 30 years with the city police department. He worked as a Task Force Officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2010.

Ferency was a teacher and trained officers to handle the toughest of situations. He conducted many risk assessments of violent crime scenes.

Above all that, he was a family member. Ferency was the father of two adult children.

Ferency was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat medal by Terre Haute Police Department. He was also posthumously awarded an FBI Special Agent badge by the director of the FBI.

A dad

News 10 had the opportunity to talk with Ferency's children during Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Detective Ferency's daughter, Peyton, described her dad to News 10's Rondrell Moore.

"He was a fighter. He was relentless. That's the word that I hear every single person describe him as: relentless," Peyton said. "And even till the end, he kept fighting, and I think it's something that we can all learn from."

She says the city of Terre Haute has given her and her family strength by supporting law enforcement. That's something she says you don't always see.

"We've been through this three times. And I think it's important to come together as a community and to be behind each other and to have each other's back, so it doesn't happen again."

Project Never Broken

Since her brother's death, Shelley Klingerman has started a non-profit in his honor. It's called Project Never Broken.

Not only does it provide support to the law enforcement community, it celebrates her brother.

You can attend upcoming events that support the non-profit and celebrate Ferency's life.

July 7, noon to 8 p.m. at Afterburner Brewing Company - Families welcome, kids are able to be inside Afterburner; food truck will be onsite

July 8, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Verve - Free pizza and music

July 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at The Mill - Overland Overtime tailgate, BRING A CHAIR; families welcome

"It's been a pretty heavy year, so we are choosing to make this date one that we celebrate, and we pull out what he would be doing, and he would be hanging with friends, socializing. He loved music, so we are just pulling all those things to represent Greg, and we are turning them into events as we approach this year mark," Klingerman said.