Department of Natural Resources offers fun, educational outdoor activities at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair is opening this Friday, and there will be plenty to do.
One must-see section is the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR will be offering a taste of the outdoors at the fair with several outside activities.
That includes a fishing pond, reptile exhibit, and pellet gun range. The DNR hopes it will inspire families to continue to learn about and love the outdoors.
The Natural Resource Building is in the northwest part of the fairgrounds. It's open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day the fair is open.
To find out what else is going on at the fair, go here.