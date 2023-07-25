 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Department of Natural Resources offers fun, educational outdoor activities at the Indiana State Fair

  • Updated
Celebrating Visit Indiana Day at the state fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair is opening this Friday, and there will be plenty to do.

One must-see section is the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR will be offering a taste of the outdoors at the fair with several outside activities.

That includes a fishing pond, reptile exhibit, and pellet gun range. The DNR hopes it will inspire families to continue to learn about and love the outdoors.

The Natural Resource Building is in the northwest part of the fairgrounds. It's open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day the fair is open.

To find out what else is going on at the fair, go here.

