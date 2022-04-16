Demolition is underway at Delish Cafe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Demolition is officially underway at Delish Cafe in Terre Haute.
After months of stillness, everything that was left of Delish Cafe came down on Saturday.
We first told you about the fire at the Cafe back in August. The Terre Haute Fire Department says this was caused by an electrical issue. They go on to say the inside was destroyed and beyond repair.
The good news is the owners, Senka and Mico Delich, say there are plans to rebuild at this location. Senka Delich tells News 10 that they met with the contractor last week.
There is still no timeline on when the rebuilding will officially begin, but for now, you can support the Delich family by eating at the Little Bear Coffee Company or Delish Cafe East.