Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute.
Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park.
All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
This is the 36th year Deming Park has hosted the celebration.
"We've got lights going. Our fire department for the city has decorated a little tree grove that you'll go through as you ride the holiday express. We've also got some really cool lights in the train barn this year. It should be a lot of fun for everybody," Kilie Smith, the recreation director, said.
There will be a candy cane hunt in the park on Thursday at 5 P.M.
Santa and the mayor will officially turn on the lights at the park at 6:00.
You can visit Deming Park and ride the holiday train from 6-8 every night through December 27.