Deming Park Pool reopens after last week's severe weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people got to cool off at the Deming Park pool on Friday.
The park and pool opened back up after being closed due to storm damage.
Parks employees were able to clear all the debris, and power is back on at the pool.
There are still a few shelters at the park that are without power. The pool is open Saturday from noon to 6.
The pool is also offering swim lessons this summer. They start next week.
You can call the recreation office to sign your child up. The number is 812-232-1047.