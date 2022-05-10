 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Deming Early Learning Center preparing for next school year

Deming early learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It isn't quite time for summer vacation for local students but a learning center wants parents to start thinking about preschool registration for next school year.

The Deming Early Learning Center has worked with kids in the community for about one year since the repurposing of Deming Elementary School. Their lessons will include hands-on experiences.

The principal hopes to have about 15 kids in each classroom. She advises parents to sign up their children soon to secure their spots.

The Vigo County School Corporation serves early learners throughout the county through daycare programs for infants to preschoolers, full day Pre-K (Deming, Fuqua, Vikes and Tykes), and half day Pre-K (Terre Town, Farrington Grove).

You can register your child through the Vigo County School Corporation's website. The School Corporation will host sign-ups at facilities housing pre-k programs on May 18 an 9 a.m.