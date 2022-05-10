Deming Early Learning Center preparing for next school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It isn't quite time for summer vacation for local students but a learning center wants parents to start thinking about preschool registration for next school year.
The Deming Early Learning Center has worked with kids in the community for about one year since the repurposing of Deming Elementary School. Their lessons will include hands-on experiences.
The principal hopes to have about 15 kids in each classroom. She advises parents to sign up their children soon to secure their spots.
The Vigo County School Corporation serves early learners throughout the county through daycare programs for infants to preschoolers, full day Pre-K (Deming, Fuqua, Vikes and Tykes), and half day Pre-K (Terre Town, Farrington Grove).
You can register your child through the Vigo County School Corporation's website. The School Corporation will host sign-ups at facilities housing pre-k programs on May 18 an 9 a.m.