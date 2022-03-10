Dementia patient care expected to improve under new law in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - New dementia training standards are set for home health aides in Indiana under a new law Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, about 110,000 Hoosiers are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Another 215,000 are serving as unpaid family caregivers.
“Hoosier families are increasingly choosing in-home health aides to assist with caregiving,” said David Sklar, director of government affairs, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Setting minimum training requirements will benefit these professionals by ensuring they have an understanding of the unique needs of people living with dementia, and it will help ensure their patients receive quality care. We want to thank Governor Holcomb and the many legislators on both sides of the aisle who supported this bill.”
The cost of serving Hoosiers living with Alzheimer’s and dementia on the Medicaid program reached $1.1 billion in 2020, and that number is expected to increase more than 17 percent by 2025.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is looking forward to advocating for patients in the next legislative session. The group hopes to revive legislation to establish a patient care advocate position in the state government.