Delta Theta Tau sorority announces inaugural 'Dude Pageant' to raise funds for community causes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley organization hopes you'll come to its brand-new event.
The Delta Theta Tau sorority is planning its inaugural "Delta Dude Pageant."
The sorority helps to raise money for local schools and community causes.
It's free to participate in the pageant.
Contestants will select a non-profit to raise money for. There are several categories, including business wear, formal wear and swimsuit.
The sorority says it's time for men to get in on the fundraising fun.
"It's past time for the women to be done raising all the money and having all the fun. We just want to get the guys involved too," Karen Allen, from the sorority, said.
The Delta Dude Pageant is happening on June 10 at the Terre Haute Brewing Company. It kicks off at 5:30 in the evening.
If you're interested in participating, you'll need to fill out a form at this link.