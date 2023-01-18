"Defintely something that is needed..." Vigo County looks to add an additional court

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- An additional court could be added in Vigo County.
On Wednesday, the Indiana House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code passed House Bill 1114. The bill adds several courts and magistrates to various counties across the state, including Vigo.
In the bill, Vigo County is requesting the addition of one court, bringing the number of courts from five to six. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said this extra court is needed. That need has been shown through recent state surveys.
"Vigo County is behind Clark County," he said. "As far as a need for an additional judge based upon the caseload right now per judge in Vigo County."
There isn't an overwhelming caseload for judges. Modesitt said another survey from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council found there were more cases than deputy prosecutors in the county too.
An additional court could help alleviate some of the stress and help with some other local jail issues.
"The whole idea of it," Modesitt said. "Would be cases could be dealt with expeditiously and be resolved quicker, so that will help with some of the jail overcrowding."
It could also speed up the judicial process locally. Modesitt said the wait time for a case is six months in most cases. An additional court could reduce that wait time to three to four months.
Right now, Modesitt said county leaders are thinking about making the sixth court a juvenile one. A location still needs to be discussed, though. Modesitt said staff will need to be hired, which could come from taxpayer money. Governor Eric Holcomb will be the one to select the judge.
But for Modesitt, there is simply too much evidence showing the need for a sixth court.
"Definitely something that is needed," he said. "No doubt about it."
If this bill is signed into law, Modesitt said the court could hear cases as early as July of this year.