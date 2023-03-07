Debt default would be 'catastrophic' event that could kill millions of American jobs, Moody's warns

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet
Wednesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Debt default would be 'catastrophic' event that could kill millions of American jobs, Moody's warns

  • Updated
  • 0
Debt default would be 'catastrophic' event that could kill millions of American jobs, Moody's warns

A breach of the US debt ceiling would could kill millions of American jobs, Moody's Analytics warned on Tuesday.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A breach of the US debt ceiling risks sparking a 2008-style economic catastrophe that wipes out millions of jobs and sets America back for generations, Moody's Analytics warned on Tuesday.

In a new report ahead of Congressional testimony, Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi described the standoff over raising the debt limit as an "immediate threat" to the nation's economy that could negatively impact virtually all Americans.

"A default would be a catastrophic blow to the already fragile economy," Zandi said in prepared remarks to be delivered during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday. "The timing couldn't be worse for the economy, as even before the specter of a debt limit breach many CEOs and economists believe a recession is likely this year."

In new economic simulations, Moody's estimates that even a brief breach of the debt limit would kill nearly a million jobs and cause the economy to sink into a "mild" recession. The unemployment rate would jump from the half-century low of 3.4% at the start of this year to almost 5%. Markets would get rocked, wiping out a chunk of the retirement savings and nest eggs of many Americans.

"A TARP moment seems likely," Zandi wrote in the report, referring to the late-2008 event when Congress initially failed to pass a bailout program but then quickly reversed course after markets took a nosedive. "A similar crisis, characterized by spiking interest rates and plunging equity prices, would be ignited."

That turmoil would include a seizing up of the short-term funding markets that keep the economy going.

The warning comes after Fitch Ratings told CNN on Monday that the US credit rating could get downgraded even if a default is avoided because repeated debt ceiling standoffs will raise debt about the US dollar and Treasuries.

Citing concerns about America's mountain of debt, Republicans have called for steep cuts to federal spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Moody's warns that "dramatic" cuts to government spending in this scenario would spark a 2024 recession that costs the economy 2.6 million jobs and lifts the unemployment rate near 6%.

"It is fair to say that lower-income households suffer substantially more financially, as they rely heavily on the government benefits lost in the budget cuts," Zandi wrote.

But these aren't even the worst-case scenarios.

A prolonged breach of the debt ceiling would spark a "cataclysmic" blow to the economy similar to that experienced during the global financial crisis, according to Moody's.

The report projects the economy would lose more than 7 million jobs, the unemployment rate would more than double to above 8% and $10 trillion in household wealth would vanish as stocks plunge by more than 20%.

Given the enormous stakes, Moody's Analytics urged lawmakers to avoid playing chicken with US debt.

"Lawmakers should put an end to the wrangling over the debt limit and increase it with no strings attached so future generations can enjoy the same benefits," Zandi said in his prepared remarks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

